Iowa governor signs law allowing health plans that skirt ACA

A Rochester business woman is among the people getting state-wide recognition for her small business, winning the title of "Best Women-Owned Small Business of the Year." Karen Schaar co-owns "Roca Climbing & Fitness" with her husband Jeremy. She was nominated through the Small Business Development Office after they asked if she would like to be up for consideration.More >>
For nearly a century, veterans have frequented the VFW Post 1215 in downtown Rochester. Fifty-one of those years were at the current location on 6th Street Southwest near Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. But after decades of memories made inside the 94-year-old building, they're closing the doors for good in May after the University of Minnesota Rochester Campus bought the property for $2.6 million. They plan to demolish it and turn it into a green space.More >>
Many lawns in the area still lay barren and with the expected incoming snowfall, they might stay that way for a while.More >>
Minnesota-based Polaris Industries will pay a more than $27 million civil penalty to settle two 2016 late-reporting claims involving defective recreational vehicles.More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol says a wrong-way driver is suspected of drinking before he crashed head-on into another SUV on an interstate in Duluth, killing himself, the other driver and a young child.
Governor Reynolds said at a bill signing Monday that the law will provide relief for Iowans experiencing increases to their health insurance premiums.More >>
Police are studying surveillance video from this Rochester hotel after guests got a rude awakening Saturday morning.More >>
Rural Iowa communities are struggling with a housing shortage even as many areas also deal with long-term population declines.More >>
Rochester City Council looks to balance the future of downtown Rochester growth while maintaining the past. Council members could authorize a study to find out how to get the most out of the Mayo Civic Center at Monday night's meeting.More >>
An early morning crash affected the commute to work for some. The accident happened just before 6:30 Monday at West Circle Drive and Members Parkway Northwest.More >>
California Highway Patrol officials say preliminary evidence shows the cliff crash that killed a Washington state family may have been intentional. Capt. Greg Baarts with the CHP Northern Division says information pulled from the SUV's software shows the vehicle was stopped at the highway pullout before it accelerated straight off the cliff.More >>
Winona police, sheriff's deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol chased a semi truck cab around Winona County early Saturday, finally stopping the driver near Lewiston with stop-sticks. Michael Kronebusch, 42, was booked in the Winona County Detention Center Saturday morning on charges including 2nd Degree Assault-Dangerous Weapon, Theft, and Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Sheriff Ron Ganrude said the truck cab had been stolen.More >>
Shar's Country Palace hosted an Adult Easter Egg Hunt, where participants swarmed the restaurant in search of various prizes.More >>
The Jeremiah Program announced that Mayo Clinic awarded the program a grant that will allow the group to offer services this fall.More >>
