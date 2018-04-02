Police looking for six suspects in attempted hotel burglary

Police are studying surveillance video from this Rochester hotel after guests got a rude awakening Saturday morning.More >>
Rural Iowa communities are struggling with a housing shortage even as many areas also deal with long-term population declines.More >>
Rochester City Council looks to balance the future of downtown Rochester growth while maintaining the past. Council members could authorize a study to find out how to get the most out of the Mayo Civic Center at Monday night's meeting.More >>
An early morning crash affected the commute to work for some. The accident happened just before 6:30 Monday at West Circle Drive and Members Parkway Northwest.More >>
Minnesota's suicide crisis hotline could be shut down next month unless funding is found.More >>
A report says a business conditions index for nine Midwest and Plains states has surged again - a sign of continued improvement in regional economic conditions.More >>
California Highway Patrol officials say preliminary evidence shows the cliff crash that killed a Washington state family may have been intentional. Capt. Greg Baarts with the CHP Northern Division says information pulled from the SUV's software shows the vehicle was stopped at the highway pullout before it accelerated straight off the cliff.More >>
Minneapolis police are set to train officers to use a potentially life-saving antidote for opioid overdoses. Chief Medaria Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey on Monday will kick off the training and the release of naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. The department plans to first equip officers in south Minneapolis' Third Precinct, which has seen a higher number of opioid deaths.More >>
Shar's Country Palace hosted an Adult Easter Egg Hunt, where participants swarmed the restaurant in search of various prizes.More >>
Winona police, sheriff's deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol chased a semi truck cab around Winona County early Saturday, finally stopping the driver near Lewiston with stop-sticks. Michael Kronebusch, 42, was booked in the Winona County Detention Center Saturday morning on charges including 2nd Degree Assault-Dangerous Weapon, Theft, and Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Sheriff Ron Ganrude said the truck cab had been stolen.More >>
The Jeremiah Program announced that Mayo Clinic awarded the program a grant that will allow the group to offer services this fall.More >>
The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota is giving low-risk pregnant women the option of fewer checkups by providing equipment that allows them to monitor their blood pressure, fetal heart rate and other medical conditions at home. Minnesota Public Radio reports that women involved in the OB Nest program have eight clinic visits.More >>
