Police looking for six suspects in attempted hotel burglary

Police are studying surveillance video from this Rochester hotel after guests got a rude awakening Saturday morning.

Police say a young man entered the Residence Inn Marriott just after 2:30 Saturday morning.

He claimed he was there to see a family on the 5th floor, but when the front desk clerk let him in, the man went to the back of the hotel and let in 5 other men.

Police say the men moved around the hotel breaking into rooms to try to steal items.

One guest on the fifth floor, a 49 year old man from Cedar Rapids Iowa, woke up to find two of the burglars in his suite standing over his 14 year old daughter with a phone light.

When the man chased them out of the hotel, the suspects dropped some of the items they were attempting to steal, including headphones and an iPad.

Police believe the other suspects were on different floors at this time.

No arrests have been made, and no other victims have come forward.

All the suspects are described as black males in their late teens to early twenties.

The victim believes the intruders gained entry to his room by jiggling the lock with a credit card.