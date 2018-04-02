Emergency crews respond to NW Rochester crash during morning com - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Emergency crews respond to NW Rochester crash during morning commute

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

An early morning crash affected the commute to work for some.

The accident happened just before 6:30 Monday at West Circle Drive and Members Parkway Northwest.  That's next to the Think Bank, where West Circle turns into 55th Street Northwest. 

It appears a black convertible suffered major front end damage as crews worked to clean up debris on the road.

A Kemps Milk semi apparently involved in the accident was off to the side. 

No word yet on injuries.

We'll have more on what happened on the NewsCenter at Noon.  

