Emergency crews respond to NW Rochester crash during morning commute

An early morning crash affected the commute to work for some.

The accident happened just before 6:30 Monday at West Circle Drive and Members Parkway Northwest. That's next to the Think Bank, where West Circle turns into 55th Street Northwest.

It appears a black convertible suffered major front end damage as crews worked to clean up debris on the road.

A Kemps Milk semi apparently involved in the accident was off to the side.

No word yet on injuries.

We'll have more on what happened on the NewsCenter at Noon.