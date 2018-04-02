One-year-old girl battles rare disease

A Rose Creek family is on a worldwide quest searching for answers and help. One-year-old Cora is battling a rare disease called primary lymphedema, a long-term condition that causes swelling in the body's tissues.

The Rubins family have made countless visits to hospitals throughout Minnesota trying to find treatments that would reduce the swelling in Cora's hands and lower body.

"They said we can't treat her, we don't know what to do with her," said Kasey Rubin, Cora's mother.

Kasey tells KTTC that immediately after Cora's emergency C-section birth, her limbs were swollen. Doctors told the Rubins that swelling is common if the baby was breached and that the swelling will eventually go away.

"As a parent, that's just not an option. That's just not," said Brett Rubin, Cora's father.

While there isn't a cure for lymphedema, there are treatments that focus on reducing the swelling and controlling the pain.

Cora used bandages and compression garments, typically used to encourage lymph fluid away from affected limbs. After a year of following this treatment, the fluid in her right hand continued to increase.

"That's why we have her in gymnastics, we have her in swimming. She has her trampoline over there in the corner. I mean, that's what we do because we have to keep her active and try to get some of the fluid moving," said Kasey. "She had a bunch of costume jewelry for her birthday and she was trying to put on her rings and she couldn't. It's hard."

After nearly two years of researching, going to doctor visits, and running tests, there's no simple solution. Every day has been an uphill battle, but they're not giving up. Kasey plans to bring Cora to the renowned specialty clinic for Lymphology in Germany. Doctors at the Foeldi Clinic have agreed to take on Cora's case if she can make the trip there.

The family has a YouCaring page to help raise funds for medical expenses and their trip to Germany for a more extensive diagnosis and treatment plan.

"It's going to be a tough road ahead of her. This is something that, she'll have to deal with for the rest of her life. But, we're gonna get through that with her," said Brett.

Kasey is an advocate for Cora and has started a Facebook page to raise awareness about Lymphedema.

"We've had plenty of unsavory public encounters due to her swelling, so I arm myself with pamphlets to educate everyone I can," said Kasey.