Minneapolis to train officers to use opioid overdose remedy

One-year-old Cora is battling a rare disease that causes swelling in the body's tissues.More >>
California Highway Patrol officials say preliminary evidence shows the cliff crash that killed a Washington state family may have been intentional. Capt. Greg Baarts with the CHP Northern Division says information pulled from the SUV's software shows the vehicle was stopped at the highway pullout before it accelerated straight off the cliff.More >>
Minneapolis police are set to train officers to use a potentially life-saving antidote for opioid overdoses. Chief Medaria Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey on Monday will kick off the training and the release of naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. The department plans to first equip officers in south Minneapolis' Third Precinct, which has seen a higher number of opioid deaths.More >>
Shar's Country Palace hosted an Adult Easter Egg Hunt, where participants swarmed the restaurant in search of various prizes.More >>
The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota is giving low-risk pregnant women the option of fewer checkups by providing equipment that allows them to monitor their blood pressure, fetal heart rate and other medical conditions at home. Minnesota Public Radio reports that women involved in the OB Nest program have eight clinic visits.More >>
The Jeremiah Program announced that Mayo Clinic awarded the program a grant that will allow the group to offer services this fall.More >>
Les Fields, the man who started a local band known as the Turkey River All-Stars, is a well-known guy in Rochester and is celebrating his 90the birthday.More >>
There weren't just kids out hunting for eggs this Easter weekend, plenty of four-legged furry friends joined the hunt as well. Leashes & Leads held their annual egg hunt event, the Easter Biscuit Hunt. Eggs were placed in the dog park, then after finding the treat-filled eggs the dogs and their humans went inside to greet all the other dogs.More >>
Winona police, sheriff's deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol chased a semi truck cab around Winona County early Saturday, finally stopping the driver near Lewiston with stop-sticks. Michael Kronebusch, 42, was booked in the Winona County Detention Center Saturday morning on charges including 2nd Degree Assault-Dangerous Weapon, Theft, and Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Sheriff Ron Ganrude said the truck cab had been stolen.More >>
The $38 million apartment complex is part of Destination Medical Center's Discovery Square.More >>
A woman who confronted two young men for littering ended up helping deputies make an arrest for more serious crimes.More >>
A KTTC camera caught a packed parking lot at the Rochester location off 12th street southwest Friday evening.More >>
