Adults in Rochester get creative with their Easter festivities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Easter egg hunts are a big hit for kids, but Shar's Country Palace is making Easter egg hunts a big hit for adults, too.

As adults ran around the restaurant in search of some elusive eggs.

The restaurant owners say once family Easter celebrations are over, adults begin heading over for their own fun.

For those lucky enough to find an egg, some of the prizes inside included free meal and drink vouchers, gift cards, and lottery tickets.

There were 80 eggs up for grabs and some of them were so well hidden the owner says she can't even remember where they put them all.

"We are three short and they can't seem to find them and I'm not sure where I hid them. Here about three weeks ago we had one fall out of the burlap up here above the bar. So it was kind of funny, it fell on to someone and they were like 'hey, what's this?' and it was an Easter Egg from last year that we never found," said Kimberly McHugh, Shar's Country Palace Owner.

McHugh says the event started out about 10 years ago with about 20 eggs and now it's up to 80 eggs.

