Mazeppa Fire Dept. hosts annual Easter Eggs Hunt - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mazeppa Fire Dept. hosts annual Easter Eggs Hunt

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
MAZEPPA, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Mazeppa Fire Department hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids Saturday morning at Mazeppa Middle School.

Firefighters placed colored eggs all over the Mazeppa Middle School lawn. Everyone lined up in the back of the school, and shortly after 11 a.m. they were off to hunt for eggs.

There was a golden hidden egg somewhere in the egg search area.

The Easter Bunny was also there to take pictures with kids.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.