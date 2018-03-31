Mazeppa Fire Dept. hosts annual Easter Eggs Hunt

The Mazeppa Fire Department hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids Saturday morning at Mazeppa Middle School.

Firefighters placed colored eggs all over the Mazeppa Middle School lawn. Everyone lined up in the back of the school, and shortly after 11 a.m. they were off to hunt for eggs.

There was a golden hidden egg somewhere in the egg search area.

The Easter Bunny was also there to take pictures with kids.