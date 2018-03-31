Leashes & Leads host 10th annual Easter Biscuit Hunt for dogs

There weren't just kids out hunting for eggs this Easter weekend, plenty of four-legged furry friends joined the hunt as well. Leashes & Leads held their annual egg hunt event, the Easter Biscuit Hunt. Eggs were placed in the dog park, then after finding the treat-filled eggs the dogs and their humans went inside to greet all the other dogs.More >>
Winona police, sheriff's deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol chased a semi truck cab around Winona County early Saturday, finally stopping the driver near Lewiston with stop-sticks. Michael Kronebusch, 42, was booked in the Winona County Detention Center Saturday morning on charges including 2nd Degree Assault-Dangerous Weapon, Theft, and Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Sheriff Ron Ganrude said the truck cab had been stolen.More >>
The State Patrol says there will be an increase of officers out patrolling roadways throughout the weekend.More >>
The driver of a 1991 Ford Taurus pulled out in front of the driver of a 2013 Ford Explorer leading to the crash where both vehicles ended up in a ditch.More >>
Denfeld competed against nearly a dozen middle and high schools in a radio contest.More >>
A KTTC camera caught a packed parking lot at the Rochester location off 12th street southwest Friday evening.More >>
Using nanotechnology to better the world. That's the goal behind the latest development at Rushford NanoBiomedical Instruments, which operates under the Rushford Institute for Nanotechnology. With the latest development in disease testing, president Kevin Klungtvedt says they're not entirely breaking new ground.More >>
The Zephyr Valley Community Cooperative has been around since the mid 1990s and originally began by entering into a conservation easement to protect the wetlands on its 500 acre property.More >>
More advertisers are dropping Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she mocked a Florida school shooting survivor online. At least 11 companies had said by Friday afternoon that they would pull their ads from "The Ingraham Angle."More >>
A woman who confronted two young men for littering ended up helping deputies make an arrest for more serious crimes.More >>
A search warrant filed in a fatal hit-and-run case in Alexandria says the owner of the SUV believed to have been involved in the incident told dispatchers he or she believed they may have struck the victim, but thought they had hit a curb.More >>
