Denfeld Chamber Choir group to perform with Foreigner during Duluth concert

Classic rock band Foreigner is performing at the DECC next week.

Joining them on stage? The Denfeld High School Chamber Choir.

The group's 16 members spent Friday morning practicing their performance of "I Wanna Know What Love Is."

Denfeld competed against nearly a dozen middle and high schools in a radio contest.

Station listeners voted for their favorite groups.

Denfeld Choir members admit they were all surprised by the outcome of the contest.

"I don't think any of us expected to win, but yeah we put in the time and effort," said Kelly Killorin, a junior.

Groups submitted videos to the radio station.

"It's been really fun the way that we incorporated some movements in our submission video was a lot of fun," recalled Thomas Donlin, a senior.

Foreigner takes the stage at the DECC Symphony Hall Wednesday, April 4.