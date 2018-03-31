"Going out of business" sales continue at Toys "R" Us locations

The end is near for Toys R Us retail locations across the country, and that means some big sales.

A KTTC camera caught a packed parking lot at the Rochester location off 12th street southwest Friday evening.

The chain announced it would be shutting down operations earlier this month.

For now sales are up to 30 percent off, but shoppers told us most items are only discounted ten percent for now.

You can expect those discounts to jump in the near future.