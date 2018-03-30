"Urban on 1st" entering the construction phase

The $38 million apartment complex is part of Destination Medical Center's Discovery Square.More >>
The State Patrol says there will be an increase of officers out patrolling roadways throughout the weekend.
The driver of a 1991 Ford Taurus pulled out in front of the driver of a 2013 Ford Explorer leading to the crash where both vehicles ended up in a ditch.
Denfeld competed against nearly a dozen middle and high schools in a radio contest.
A KTTC camera caught a packed parking lot at the Rochester location off 12th street southwest Friday evening.
Using nanotechnology to better the world. That's the goal behind the latest development at Rushford NanoBiomedical Instruments, which operates under the Rushford Institute for Nanotechnology. With the latest development in disease testing, president Kevin Klungtvedt says they're not entirely breaking new ground.
The Zephyr Valley Community Cooperative has been around since the mid 1990s and originally began by entering into a conservation easement to protect the wetlands on its 500 acre property.
The people of southeast Minnesota are observing Good Friday.
More advertisers are dropping Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she mocked a Florida school shooting survivor online. At least 11 companies had said by Friday afternoon that they would pull their ads from "The Ingraham Angle."
A giant lottery jackpot has grown a bit bigger. The Mega Millions jackpot climbed from $502 million to $521 million ahead of Friday night's drawing as more players bought tickets.
A woman who confronted two young men for littering ended up helping deputies make an arrest for more serious crimes.
A search warrant filed in a fatal hit-and-run case in Alexandria says the owner of the SUV believed to have been involved in the incident told dispatchers he or she believed they may have struck the victim, but thought they had hit a curb.
Rochester police say three guns were stolen in a home burglary.
A Stewartville man is facing 2nd degree DWI charges after deputies say he was was caught driving while intoxicated with a 14-year-old in his car.
A West Concord company known for its hand soap walks us through how its international award-winning cornstalk granules are manufactured.
The Winona Area Public School Board, Thursday night, voted for $1.7 million in cuts to the budget that included the closing of two area elementary schools. At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, Rollingstone and Madison Elementary Schools will no longer be operational. Now this was not an easy move and drew vocal opposition from some members of the audience.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Blooming Prairie woman being sought as a person of interest in her husband's murder.
