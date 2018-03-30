Rushford company advance medical tests using nanotechnology

Using nanotechnology to better the world.

That's the goal behind the latest development at Rushford NanoBiomedical Instruments, which operates under the Rushford Institute for Nanotechnology.

With the latest development in disease testing, president Kevin Klungtvedt says they're not entirely breaking new ground.

"We haven't redesigned the wheel, people have been working at this technology for many years," Klungtvedt said.

The issue researchers were having was making the nanotubes go where they wanted.

The Rushford team found a way to do that much easier, quicker and faster than all other current strategies.

That paved the way for their recent developments.

"We were originally going to just do Chronic Wasting Disease," Klungtvedt said. "But we're far enough along that we're confident in saying some other disease states like malaria, cholera and Ebola."

The test works by placing chemical-laced carbon nanotubes onto a piece of paper.

The device they're designing will then take a sample from the patient, expose it to some enzymes and then run an electric current through the system, giving a result.

The most common way to do it currently takes about a day and requires a machine worth around 75 thousand dollars.

This way takes 20 minutes with a device that they expect to cost less than 1000 dollars.

And because they're using nanotechnology, Klungtvedt says the results will be cleaner.

"We're not talking tests that are 10 percent, 50 percent or twice as good, we're talking 10, 100 [times]," he said.

The malaria and CWD tests are just scratching the surface of what they hope to do, but Klungtvedt says this is still a lot of progress.