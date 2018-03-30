More advertisers drop Laura Ingraham after Parkland comments - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

By KTTC Newsroom
More advertisers are dropping Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she mocked a Florida school shooting survivor online.

At least 11 companies had said by Friday afternoon that they would pull their ads from "The Ingraham Angle."

On Wednesday, Ingraham tweeted, "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it." In response, the outspoken Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student tweeted a list of a dozen advertisers and encouraged followers to call them and ask them to drop Ingraham.

Of the businesses listed by Hogg, Wayfair, Nestle, TripAdvisor and Nutrish said they are removing their support from Ingraham. Though not specifically mentioned in Hogg's initial tweet, Office Depot, Jenny Craig, Hulu, Expedia, StitchFix, Johnson & Johnson and Atlantis, Paradise Island resort have also dropped Ingraham.

