Judge throws out lawsuit brought by fired Iowa investigator

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a fired Iowa investigator who complained he was punished for reporting speeding by Gov. Terry Branstad's security detail.

Judge David May on Friday dismissed several claims brought by former Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Larry Hedlund.

The ruling cancels a three-week trial that had been scheduled for April 9.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety removed Hedlund from duty and fired him in 2013 for what it called insubordination.

Those actions came shortly after Hedlund reported speeding by a trooper driving Branstad and then-Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds and complained that it was a public safety problem. State officials have denied any retaliation.

May dismissed claims of whistleblower retaliation, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and age discrimination.

Hedlund's attorney, Tom Duff, says he's very disappointed and will likely appeal.

