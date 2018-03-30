Minneapolis man ordered to remove front-yard hockey rink

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a fired Iowa investigator who complained he was punished for reporting speeding by Gov. Terry Branstad's security detail.More >>
The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a former high school teacher who argued that his hugs with a 17-year-old student didn't amount to sexual misconduct.More >>
Jay Cooke State Park has had no running water since its water main failed last fall, forcing officials to close all the bathrooms with flush toilets and to direct visitors to outhouses.More >>
A Minneapolis father must remove the front-yard ice rink he built despite some neighbors saying it creates a sense of community for children to play.More >>
A family member says the 3-year-old girl seriously injured along with her mother in an interstate crash that killed her two siblings is getting ready to leave a Fargo hospital.More >>
A Stewartville man is facing 2nd degree DWI charges after deputies say he was was caught driving while intoxicated with a 14-year-old in his car.More >>
A woman who confronted two young men for littering ended up helping deputies make an arrest for more serious crimes.More >>
Job seekers streamed into a Foxconn Technology Group employment fair by the dozens, hoping to land one of the thousands of lucrative positions the Taiwanese company is offering at its new manufacturing complex in Racine County.More >>
A spokesman for Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says the case hasn't been filed yet, but it will be an action with about a dozen other states.More >>
A search warrant filed in a fatal hit-and-run case in Alexandria says the owner of the SUV believed to have been involved in the incident told dispatchers he or she believed they may have struck the victim, but thought they had hit a curb.More >>
A West Concord company known for its hand soap walks us through how its international award-winning cornstalk granules are manufactured.More >>
The Winona Area Public School Board, Thursday night, voted for $1.7 million in cuts to the budget that included the closing of two area elementary schools. At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, Rollingstone and Madison Elementary Schools will no longer be operational. Now this was not an easy move and drew vocal opposition from some members of the audience.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Blooming Prairie woman being sought as a person of interest in her husband's murder.More >>
