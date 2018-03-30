3-year-old injured in fatal crash ready to leave hospital - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

3-year-old injured in fatal crash ready to leave hospital

A family member says the 3-year-old girl seriously injured along with her mother in an interstate crash that killed her two siblings is getting ready to leave a Fargo hospital.

Amber Eisele says Avalon Dean suffered facial fractures, a concussion and a skull fracture in Sunday's crash on Interstate 29, but is expected to be discharged from Sanford Medical Center Friday. Eisele says her sister, 30-year-old Trista Curry, is also making progress in her recovery from the crash that took the lives of 9-year-old Camden Dean and 1-year-old Maxwell Dean.

The SUV Curry was driving slid into the path of a semi on a snowy interstate near Grand Forks. Family members say Curry doesn't have medical insurance so a fundraiser has been set up at YouCaring.com/Trista.

