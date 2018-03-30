Report of littering leads to cocaine arrest

A woman who confronted two young men for littering ended up helping deputies make an arrest for more serious crimes.

The woman noticed trash flying out of a vehicle's passenger window just before 1 p.m. yesterday.

It happened near the intersection of 4th Avenue and 5th Street Northeast in Stewartville.

She followed and confronted the two men, who agreed to pick up the trash later.

After two hours past and the litter remained, the woman called 911 to report it.

Deputies then located the two young men, one of which turned out to have a misdemeanor theft warrant.

That man is 25-year-old Micheal Brett Judy, who was in the passenger's seat. He was also found to have three and half grams of suspected cocaine in his pocket.

Judy is now facing charges of 5th degree felony drug possession.

The litter that started this episode consisted of empty pop cans. By the end of it all, the driver that was with Judy made sure it was properly disposed of.