Job fair lays out Foxconn employment opportunities

Job seekers streamed into a Foxconn Technology Group employment fair by the dozens, hoping to land one of the thousands of lucrative positions the Taiwanese company is offering at its new manufacturing complex in Racine County.

Representatives from about 50 local contractors and resource programs were on hand at a hall in Racine Thursday to help people either land a Foxconn job or get the training needed for a position.

The company says it will eventually employ 13,000 at its liquid crystal display panel manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant. That doesn't include the thousands of skilled trade jobs available to build the massive complex.

The Journal Times reports local officials say the job fair is one of many events planned to reach workers.

