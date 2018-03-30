Prosecutor: Officer acted correctly in shooting armed man - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Prosecutor: Officer acted correctly in shooting armed man

Scott County's top prosecutor says a Davenport police officer acted correctly in shooting an armed man earlier this month.

County Attorney Mike Walton said in a news release Thursday that Officer Brandon Askew's use of force March 13 was "reasonable under the circumstances."

Authorities have said Askew shot 43-year-old John Hess approached Hess as Hess walked toward a home so he could confront a woman there who'd sought a restraining order on him. Police say Hess produced a gun, and Askew drew his service weapon and fired, striking Hess in an ankle.

Walton says Hess didn't fire but has admitted pointing his handgun at the officer.

Hess faces several charges, including assault on a police officer.

