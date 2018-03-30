Drawing nears for $502M Mega Millions estimated jackpot - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Drawing nears for $502M Mega Millions estimated jackpot

Posted:
(AP) -

A giant lottery jackpot is awaiting players willing to shrug off miserable odds for a chance at immense wealth.

The drawing for the estimated $502 million Mega Millions prize will be held Friday night.

It's the nation's 10th largest lottery jackpot. No one has matched all six numbers drawn since January.

It costs $2 to play the game and a willingness to ignore the fact that you'll almost certainly lose. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302 million, though odds of winning smaller prizes are better.

The $502 million figure refers to the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $301 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.