Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman acquitted

A woman who confronted two young men for littering ended up helping deputies make an arrest for more serious crimes.More >>
Job seekers streamed into a Foxconn Technology Group employment fair by the dozens, hoping to land one of the thousands of lucrative positions the Taiwanese company is offering at its new manufacturing complex in Racine County.More >>
A spokesman for Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says the case hasn't been filed yet, but it will be an action with about a dozen other states.More >>
A giant lottery jackpot is awaiting players willing to shrug off miserable odds for a chance at immense wealth.More >>
County Attorney Mike Walton said in a news release Thursday that Officer Brandon Askew's use of force March 13 was "reasonable under the circumstances."More >>
The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay Orlando nightclub has been acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI and helping her husband in the 2016 attack.More >>
It's a rare sight on the calendar: Good Friday falling on the first night of Passover. It means both Christians and Jews will be taking part in a weekend full of tradition. In Rochester, Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church will hold the Procession of the Way of the Cross.More >>
According to Austin police, officers were called out around 4 p.m. Thursday for a report of a smashed vehicle window in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue Northwest.More >>
A district court jury in Fergus Falls found 26-year-old Ramsey Kettle guilty of threatening two Fergus Falls Police officers and an Otter Tail County deputy along with a witness in another case.More >>
A northeast Iowa college has begun bolstering security following reports that a man entered unlocked dorms and bathrooms and harassed female students.More >>
A search warrant filed in a fatal hit-and-run case in Alexandria says the owner of the SUV believed to have been involved in the incident told dispatchers he or she believed they may have struck the victim, but thought they had hit a curb.More >>
A West Concord company known for its hand soap walks us through how its international award-winning cornstalk granules are manufactured.More >>
The Winona Area Public School Board, Thursday night, voted for $1.7 million in cuts to the budget that included the closing of two area elementary schools. At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, Rollingstone and Madison Elementary Schools will no longer be operational. Now this was not an easy move and drew vocal opposition from some members of the audience.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Blooming Prairie woman being sought as a person of interest in her husband's murder.More >>
Thursday morning, the city announced the search has been narrowed down to three final candidates.More >>
County officials had planned to release the case file after Danny Heinrich confessed to the 1989 abduction and killing of 11-year-old Jacob. Patty and Jerry Wetterling sued to keep 168 pages containing personal information sealed.More >>
Sunday is a special day marked by millions of Christians around the country: Easter. One Iowa man is using his talents to bring honor to God while showing others the true message of Easter. "I can't even describe the words while I was watching this. It was beautiful."More >>
