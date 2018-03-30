A rare calendar quirk makes it a meaningful weekend for billions around the world

It's a rare sight on the calendar: Good Friday falling on the first night of Passover. It means both Christians and Jews will be taking part in a weekend full of tradition.

In Rochester, Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church will hold the Procession of the Way of the Cross. People of all denominations come together to mark the passion of Jesus Christ. It starts at 3:45 Friday at the Government Center, as the crowd moves through downtown before ending at the church.

Meanwhile, Passover is about retelling the story of the Israelites' Exodus from Egypt. And Jewish families do so by gathering for a ritualized feast called the Seder.

The Seder features foods that are very symbolic to the story of the Exodus.The first of two seder dinners begins at sunset Friday.