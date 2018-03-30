Inmate convicted of threatening officers

A district court jury in Fergus Falls found 26-year-old Ramsey Kettle guilty of threatening two Fergus Falls Police officers and an Otter Tail County deputy along with a witness in another case.More >>
A northeast Iowa college has begun bolstering security following reports that a man entered unlocked dorms and bathrooms and harassed female students.More >>
A search warrant filed in a fatal hit-and-run case in Alexandria says the owner of the SUV believed to have been involved in the incident told dispatchers he or she believed they may have struck the victim, but thought they had hit a curb.More >>
A West Concord company known for its hand soap walks us through how its international award-winning cornstalk granules are manufactured.More >>
Area law enforcement agencies are honing their skills this week and learning what it takes to deal with very delicate situations in their crisis intervention training. Members of the Olmsted County Sheriffs Office, Rochester Police Department, and Dodge County Sheriffs Office are taking part in 40 hours of classes throughout the week.More >>
The Winona Area Public School Board, Thursday night, voted for $1.7 million in cuts to the budget that included the closing of two area elementary schools. At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, Rollingstone and Madison Elementary Schools will no longer be operational. Now this was not an easy move and drew vocal opposition from some members of the audience.More >>
Sunday is a special day marked by millions of Christians around the country: Easter. One Iowa man is using his talents to bring honor to God while showing others the true message of Easter. "I can't even describe the words while I was watching this. It was beautiful."More >>
County officials had planned to release the case file after Danny Heinrich confessed to the 1989 abduction and killing of 11-year-old Jacob. Patty and Jerry Wetterling sued to keep 168 pages containing personal information sealed.More >>
On Thursday, Minnesota House and Senate education committees considered taking a stronger stand against a practice dubbed lunch shaming.More >>
Two Winona men have bought the "Centennial" riverboat now docked at Harriet Island in St. Paul. They're planning to use it as a showboat for theatre productions.More >>
The Winona Area Public School Board, Thursday night, voted for $1.7 million in cuts to the budget that included the closing of two area elementary schools. At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, Rollingstone and Madison Elementary Schools will no longer be operational. Now this was not an easy move and drew vocal opposition from some members of the audience.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Blooming Prairie woman being sought as a person of interest in her husband's murder.More >>
Thursday morning, the city announced the search has been narrowed down to three final candidates.More >>
A West Concord company known for its hand soap walks us through how its international award-winning cornstalk granules are manufactured.More >>
County officials had planned to release the case file after Danny Heinrich confessed to the 1989 abduction and killing of 11-year-old Jacob. Patty and Jerry Wetterling sued to keep 168 pages containing personal information sealed.More >>
"For transgender people to be comfortable, we kinda make ourselves invisible," said Mallory Heath.More >>
Sunday is a special day marked by millions of Christians around the country: Easter. One Iowa man is using his talents to bring honor to God while showing others the true message of Easter. "I can't even describe the words while I was watching this. It was beautiful."More >>
