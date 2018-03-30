Northeast Iowa college boosts security following complaints - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Northeast Iowa college boosts security following complaints

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) -

A northeast Iowa college has begun bolstering security following reports that a man entered unlocked dorms and bathrooms and harassed female students.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that no charges have been filed against the man. The complaints say he entered dorm rooms and bathrooms at Wartburg College in Waverly in February, touched students without their permission and stole money. Police say charges are likely when an investigation is finished.

Security cameras have been installed in 11 new spots in addition to 30 already located around campus. Locks also will be installed on bathrooms, and motion-sensor light switches will be changed so bathroom lights are always on.

