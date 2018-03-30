Area law enforcement officers begin Crisis Intervention Training

Area law enforcement agencies are honing their skills this week and learning what it takes to deal with very delicate situations in their crisis intervention training.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriffs Office, Rochester Police Department, and Dodge County Sheriffs Office are taking part in 40 hours of classes throughout the week.

They then test what they've learned through role-play scenarios.

For example, we sat in on one instance where the officer was attempting to talk a suicidal person from jumping off a building.

The Rochester-Olmsted County program is the only one in the state that's self sustaining and organizers say the training is valuable.

"We come into contact with so many people on a daily basis that are in crisis, whether it be mental health, substance abuse or factors going on in their lives," Sgt. Jim Schueller, CIT Coordinator for Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, said. "So this part really enables our officers, gives them confidence on how to deal with those people and talk to them on that level and resolve issues through verbal skills."

The training costs around 500 dollars per participant, and it's all part of the city and the county's budget.

Organizers say that this is the most cost efficient program in the state.

By the end of the training, around 70 percent of the officers in the area will be Crisis Intervention Team certified.

