Area law enforcement officers begin Crisis Intervention Training

A West Concord company known for its hand soap walks us through how its international award-winning cornstalk granules are manufactured.More >>
Area law enforcement agencies are honing their skills this week and learning what it takes to deal with very delicate situations in their crisis intervention training. Members of the Olmsted County Sheriffs Office, Rochester Police Department, and Dodge County Sheriffs Office are taking part in 40 hours of classes throughout the week.More >>
The Winona Area Public School Board, Thursday night, voted for $1.7 million in cuts to the budget that included the closing of two area elementary schools. At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, Rollingstone and Madison Elementary Schools will no longer be operational. Now this was not an easy move and drew vocal opposition from some members of the audience.More >>
Sunday is a special day marked by millions of Christians around the country: Easter. One Iowa man is using his talents to bring honor to God while showing others the true message of Easter. "I can't even describe the words while I was watching this. It was beautiful."More >>
County officials had planned to release the case file after Danny Heinrich confessed to the 1989 abduction and killing of 11-year-old Jacob. Patty and Jerry Wetterling sued to keep 168 pages containing personal information sealed.More >>
On Thursday, Minnesota House and Senate education committees considered taking a stronger stand against a practice dubbed lunch shaming.More >>
Two Winona men have bought the "Centennial" riverboat now docked at Harriet Island in St. Paul. They're planning to use it as a showboat for theatre productions.More >>
Three members of the Grand Meadow High School girls basketball teams from 1929-1939 came to the school just days after receiving a big honor.More >>
On Thursday a judge approved a permanent injunction prohibiting city threats.More >>
Thursday morning, the city announced the search has been narrowed down to three final candidates.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Blooming Prairie woman being sought as a person of interest in her husband's murder.More >>
"For transgender people to be comfortable, we kinda make ourselves invisible," said Mallory Heath.More >>
The Winona Area Public School Board, Thursday night, voted for $1.7 million in cuts to the budget that included the closing of two area elementary schools. At the end of the 2017-2018 school year, Rollingstone and Madison Elementary Schools will no longer be operational. Now this was not an easy move and drew vocal opposition from some members of the audience.More >>
An Iowa couple accused of inflicting chemical burns on a disabled woman in their care have been sent to prison.More >>
County officials had planned to release the case file after Danny Heinrich confessed to the 1989 abduction and killing of 11-year-old Jacob. Patty and Jerry Wetterling sued to keep 168 pages containing personal information sealed.More >>
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a fatal melee that involved rival groups on a party bus in Inver Grove Heights.More >>
