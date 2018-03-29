Cornstalk granules, first of a kind

A West Concord manufacturer best known for its hand soap is now trailblazing in a new industry. Clean Plus, Inc's Drip Trap granules earned the Bio-Based Product of the year award in March at the 2018 World Bio Market.

The oil-absorbent granules made from corn stalks are the first of a kind and designed to absorb hazardous liquids of all types.

"It's important for our clean-up procedure for hazardous materials to include clean-up products that are not themselves hazardous," said Matthew Coy, President of Clean Plus, Inc.

Coy explains that the corn stalk's plant structure allows water to pass into and out of the cell. But it's the lignin — a constituent of the cell walls that attract hydrogen and carbon compounds — that traps oils.

"Our product is on the order of 7 times more absorbent than clay on a pound per pound basis. A fifth of the weight, and faster."

Working with scientists and engineers at the University of Minnesota-Duluth's Natural Resources Research Institute, the team created an environmentally friendly product that does not require consumers to change their habits.

Coy says the biggest challenge now is keeping up with the demand.