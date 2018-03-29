Semi rolls off I-90 onto road below near Stewartville

Sunday is a special day marked by millions of Christians around the country: Easter. One Iowa man is using his talents to bring honor to God while showing others the true message of Easter. "I can't even describe the words while I was watching this. It was beautiful."More >>
It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, east of Stewartville on Interstate-90.More >>
On Thursday, Minnesota House and Senate education committees considered taking a stronger stand against a practice dubbed lunch shaming.More >>
Three members of the Grand Meadow High School girls basketball teams from 1929-1939 came to the school just days after receiving a big honor.More >>
On Thursday a judge approved a permanent injunction prohibiting city threats.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Blooming Prairie woman being sought as a person of interest in her husband's murder.More >>
Minnesota farmers are joining with other farmers across the country in planting more soybeans than corn this spring.More >>
The Minnesota Legislature owes about $400,000 in legal fees for its court battle with Gov. Mark Dayton.Minnesota Public Radio News unveiled the Legislature's legal tab on Thursday, citing legislative aides who were apprised of the expense.More >>
"For transgender people to be comfortable, we kinda make ourselves invisible," said Mallory Heath.More >>
The outage is centered along the Highway 58 and Highway 61 intersections within downtown Red Wing.More >>
"For transgender people to be comfortable, we kinda make ourselves invisible," said Mallory Heath.More >>
Thursday morning, the city announced the search has been narrowed down to three final candidates.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Blooming Prairie woman being sought as a person of interest in her husband's murder.More >>
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a fatal melee that involved rival groups on a party bus in Inver Grove Heights.More >>
While the chaos that happened here in a Rochester neighborhood two nights ago was certainly violent, it doesn't appear it will be considered deadly.More >>
It may be time to update those anatomy textbooks. Scientists say they have discovered the largest human organ we never knew we had.More >>
An Iowa couple accused of inflicting chemical burns on a disabled woman in their care have been sent to prison.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday that Tony Downs Food Co. of Madelia issued the recall.More >>
