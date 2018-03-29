Members of 1929-1939 Grand Meadow Girls Basketball teams react to Hall of Fame induction

Members of a girls high school basketball dynasty returned to where it all started Thursday.

Three members of the Grand Meadow High School girls basketball teams from 1929-1939 came to the school just days after receiving a big honor.

The group is part of the inaugural class of inductees into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

They were recognized at the Timberwolves game Monday.

98-year-old Hazel Blanchard, 95-year-old Mae Gross, and 99-year-old Beauhla Ankeny all reminisced on their time on the court.

Their team won 94 consecutive games, a streak which has never been broken.

"I remember talking to my sister, she also was on the team the year before I was, and she said how would you like to be in the hall of fame," said Ankeny. "And I said 'who ever heard of anything so ridiculous, how could that be,' but I found out that it could be."

There's one more surviving member of the team who could not make it Thursday, 94-year-old June Wright, who now lives in Austin.