Storm topples massive tree, but Iowa man turns it into message

Easter is this Sunday and Christians around the world will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

In honor of the holiday, one Iowa man is using his special talent to bring honor to God and to show others the true message of Easter.

Patrick "Pat" Doyle has been honing his craft of chainsaw carving for more than two decades. It started out as a hobby and served as something to do when he decided to quit drinking and smoking. Twenty-three years later it's a full-time job for the Floyd, Iowa resident. He averages more than 1,000 carvings annually for companies, organizations, and individuals. But none of his pieces are more powerful than the "Hand of Christ" carving located outside the Midwest Mission Bible Training Center in Cresco, a non-profit non-denominational organization dedicated to helping people with life-controlling problems who are desperate to change.

But the reason he decided to do the piece is slightly unconventional.

A tornado/storm system swept through Cresco last summer, knocking down several trees and hitting telephone wires. One tree located outside Midwest Mission broke, but didn't fall. After the storm, Mike Turner, the resident director at Midwest Mission, worried the tree would fall on a neighboring house, so he decided to take it down to the stump.

Turner had a vision of what that tree stump could become: Jess's hand coming up from the sky with a nail in it, signifying when he was crucified.

With the vision in mind, Doyle got to work months later once temperatures started to warm up. He transformed the tree into a chainsaw work of art, taking just nine hours to complete. During the process, he was focused on the minor details like the fingernails. "Did Jesus bite his fingernails? How long were they? Did he have callouses on His hands? Scars? Surely he [had scars] since He was a carpenter," said Doyle.

What's developed since completion has taken on a much greater meaning and purpose.

"I can't even describe the words while I was watching this. It was beautiful," said Turner. Apparently passersby love it too, as Turner says people have stopped in their tracks and stared at the work of art for five minutes. "That's the power of the Holy Spirit."

The one-of-a-kind work of art is also inspiring residents at Midwest Mission. Danielle Wyant has been at the center for about two months. Doyle first started working on the piece Wyant's second week in the program, a time when she was struggling with who she saw in Christ. "I had a revelation: if a man, a human being, can make something that beautiful out of a tree, what can the Almighty God make out of me?"

Working on the tree has been a blessing to Doyle. "If there's a way that I can be a servant...God's gifted me to do this. It's all about Him, and [it's] all for His glory."

He says the message of the "Hand of Christ" is simple: to show others that there is hope in Christ.