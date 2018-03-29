Lawmakers tackle school "lunch shaming" issue

On Thursday, Minnesota House and Senate education committees considered taking a stronger stand against a practice dubbed lunch shaming. The term refers to a practice of denying meals or punishing students who have school lunch debt. Critics of the practice say children who fear being shamed won't request lunches and end up eating nothing.

"The main thing that I've been saying all along is that these things needs to be handled between the school and the parents, not the kids," says Cottage Grove Representative Tony Jurgens, who wants to push back against the practice, "And so that's really where this comes in is I don't want the kids to be stigmatized, I don't want them or be called out where their friends could tease them for whatever reason because they don't have the money in their account that day."

Jurgens introduced language to deal with lunch shaming along with Representative Sondra Erickson of Princeton. Jurgens says such practices are already illegal, but he wants to add more strength to current law.

"We've been working on some language for putting some more teeth into that law and some recording mechanisms so that the school districts are required to post their hot lunch policies on their website and also let the parents know what that is," Jurgens adds.

Along with what committees at the legislature considered Thursday, the state Senate also looked at dealing with the issue of lunch shaming.

Debate at the capitol is far from over.

We're told there's a possibility the "lunch shaming" language might actually be rolled into a larger education omnibus bill for passage later this year.