Red Wing power outage affecting traffic signals

According to the City of Red Wing, an underground fire Thursday is causing power outages.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that fire is affecting traffic signals in the area including the Highway 58 and Highway 61 intersections within downtown Red Wing including Potter and Plum streets, Highway 58 and Pioneer Road near Red Wing High School, Highway 61 and Old West Main Street.

Officials are asking for drivers to be cautious in those areas.

MnDOT crews are putting up temporary stop signs at state highway intersections and those signs will remain in place until power to traffic signals is restored.

They say drivers may encounter short delays at the affected intersections.

City officials expect power to be restored later Thursday afternoon.