MFU hosts ‘Rural Voices Discussions' to hear farmers' concerns

During tough economic times, the Minnesota Farmer's Union wants to hear from farmers on topics from the farm bill renewal to trade and health insurance.

The MFU held its second Rural Voices Discussions out of seven Thursday morning in Oronoco, to hear from those farmers what their concerns are, and what they want to discuss.

They could bring up any topic they would like for discussion. MFU staff were on hand to take notes for future reference and to put together a report and present that to commissioners and legislators.

Officials from Governor Mark Dayton's Administration and the National Farmer's union were there as well.

Some of the concerns farmers wanted to talk about were a farm bill renewal, trade, renewable fuels, rural broadband and healthcare.

"Rural people matter, you know. And sometimes we feel left out in the political process, and that's farmers anywhere," said MFU President Gary Wertish. "[We're] giving them an opportunity to have their voices be heard. The legislators, you know, they're trying to do their job and represent their people, but if they don't hear from us, you know we have nobody to blame but ourselves, but it does help to have a rural voice."

Wertish said the Rural Voices Discussions helps commissioners and helps the MFU as they work on legislation at the national level.

The dates and locations for the 2018 Rural Voices Discussions are:

March 27

3 p.m - 5 p.m.

Blue Earth County Library

100 East Main Street

Mankato, MN 56001

March 29

10 a.m. - 12 noon

People's Energy Cooperative

1775 Lake Shady Avenue South

Oronoco, MN 55972

April 5

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Stine Conference Room

Cloquet Forestry Center

175 University Road

Cloquet, MN 55720

April 9

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

American Legion Post 167

220 19th Ave SW

Willmar, MN 56201

April 10

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Large Conference Room

Detroit Lakes Public Library

1000 Washington Avenue

Detroit Lakes, MN 56501

April 11

10 a.m. - 12 noon

Sun Room

Crookston Public Library

110 N Ash St

Crookston, MN 56716

April 11

1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Ag Country

901 West 1st Avenue South

Ada, MN 56510