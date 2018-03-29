Future of two Winona elementary schools at stake at Thursday's school meeting

After a failed referendum and months of mixed feedback, school leaders in Winona are set to make a decision that could close two elementary schools.

The Winona Area Public School District has been battling budget deficits for years. The superintendent sites a decline in enrollment for the lack of funds and sees the closing of Madison and Rollingstone Elementary schools as the best option left.

Many parents have argued against the move, saying there are better ways to find the funds. But the district says keeping the schools open would mean cuts to programming and staff layoffs.

Thursday's special meeting starts at 6 o'clock.