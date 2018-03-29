Rocori superintendent accused of more exposure incidents

Police say the superintendent of Rocori schools publicly exposed himself at least 16 times since late last year at five gas station convenience stores and a clothing retailer in Waite Park and St. Cloud.

Scott Staska was arrested last week after he was accused of repeatedly exposing himself at a Waite Park Kwik Trip, most recently on March 18. Waite Park Chief Dave Bentrud says a joint investigation with St. Cloud police found the additional cases of indecent exposure. City attorneys from both jurisdictions will review charges.

The 56-year-old Staska, of Cold Spring, has been superintendent at Rocori since 2002. He has been placed on administrative leave. The Minnesota Association of School Administrators named Staska top superintendent in 2010. A phone call to Staska seeking comment went unanswered.