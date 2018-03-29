Three finalists named for Rochester police chief

From left to right: Roy Alston, Mark Elliott, and James Franklin

The city of Rochester is zeroing in on its new police chief.

Thursday morning, the city announced the search has been narrowed down to three final candidates. Those candidate are Roy Alston, Mark Elliott, and James Franklin.

Alston is currently a lieutenant from Dallas, Texas and serves as the Investigations Unit and Community Engagement Unit Commander of the northeast Patrol Division. Elliott is currently the police chief in Prior Lake. Franklin is the captain of the West Command Division of the Metropolitan Transit Police in Minneapolis.

The newly selected chief will replace Roger Peterson who announced late last fall he would be retiring after spending about 20 years as chief of police in the Med City and 37 years on the force.

Mayor Ardel Brede will make the final appointment of the new chief. He says since the position was advertised in January and February, a "robust" pool of applicants has come forward. An interview panel helped to narrow down the applicants.

The finalists will take part in a community forum next Wednesday. That forum will be moderated and is open to everyone.

It takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center on the main level.