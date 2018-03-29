Iowa couple imprisoned for abuse of disabled woman

An Iowa couple accused of inflicting chemical burns on a disabled woman in their care have been sent to prison.

Court records say 51-year-old Katrina Eubanks was sentenced Wednesday in Polk County District Court to 30 years and 55-year-old Garry Eubanks was given 10 years.

The Urbandale couple had been charged with kidnapping, two counts of neglect of a dependent person and one count of abuse of a dependent person that resulted in injury. Prosecutors dropped the kidnapping charge in exchange for Katrina Eubanks' guilty pleas and dropped all but one count of neglect for Garry Eubanks' plea.

Police say Katrina Eubanks, a hired caregiver, bathed the 19-year-old woman in bleach and Epsom salt on May 28. Police also say the Eubankses didn't seek treatment for her burns for days.