Fun video: A cat with a sweet tooth!

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Here's a fun video from our friends at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester.

Meet Squirt, a cat enjoying a nap or so we think.

Because a very tasty looking donut sits next to the lazy feline. When Squirt thinks no one is watching, he goes for the sweet treat.

According to the post, Squirt is ready to find a forever home. 

You can meet a pet from Paws and Claws every Tuesday on the NewsCenter at Noon.

