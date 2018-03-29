Severe weather tests in Iowa and Nebraska

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday that Tony Downs Food Co. of Madelia issued the recall.More >>
"For transgender people to be comfortable, we kinda make ourselves invisible," said Mallory Heath.
"Connecting with people in that area, having one-to-one conversations with people who have been affected by the hurricane, you definitely get a different feel for it than just seeing it from miles away," Pastor Byron Meline, with Zion Lutheran Church, said. The people are the ones that make the difference. That's the reason why 16 volunteers from Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville went out to join in the rebuilding of Houston. "So we worked on two houses while we w...
All 22 women in the U.S. Senate are looking to pass legislation that would change congressional rules for reporting sexual harassment.
Emergency personnel say tests like these are important in preparing for the real thing.
The Wells Fargo financial services company is moving 100 jobs from Aberdeen to cities in other states, including Minneapolis. The American News reports the decision affects auto finance workers and those in student loan collections.
Walker on Wednesday signed the bill increasing penalties from a misdemeanor to a felony for "straw" purchases.
There's renewed controversy in Albert Lea over an employee lockout that followed a December strike.
While the chaos that happened here in a Rochester neighborhood two nights ago was certainly violent, it doesn't appear it will be considered deadly.
President Trump tweets that he intends to nominate "highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs."
While the chaos that happened here in a Rochester neighborhood two nights ago was certainly violent, it doesn't appear it will be considered deadly.
It may be time to update those anatomy textbooks. Scientists say they have discovered the largest human organ we never knew we had.
New details in an overnight stabbing that has left six people in the hospital. Rochester police say the first 911 call came from neighbors to the crime scene at 2825 56th Street NW, Apartment A. The call came in around 12:20 Tuesday morning.
A homicide in the small town of Blooming Prairie on Friday leaves its residents wondering exactly happened and why. David Riess, 54, was found dead in his home as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Blooming Prairie Police said he was found after doing a welfare check on him. They said he was supposed to go on a fishing trip when someone who knew him couldn't get a hold of him,and called police to check on him. W
Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.
Nearly two weeks ago we shared with you the story of 7 year-old Maggie McLaughlin who organized a "Hat Day" fundraising event at her school in Eyota. Maggie wanted to help raise money for the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio, a broadcast station for kids where they can produce and host their own shows, at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.
Byron Public Schools and the Byron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract. The teachers organization announced the deal late Tuesday night after a nine-hour bargaining session held with the assistance of a state mediator.
