Severe weather tests in Iowa and Nebraska

By KTTC Newsroom
Tornado sirens went off across Iowa and Nebraska Wednesday.

A test tornado watch was issued at 10 a.m. with a test warning around 10:15.

The "all clear" was given at 11 a.m.

Emergency personnel say tests like these are important in preparing for the real thing.

Tornado Drill Day in Minnesota is Thursday, April 12. Those tests begin at 1 p.m.

