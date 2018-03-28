Stewartville church group heads to Houston to help rebuild

"Connecting with people in that area, having one-to-one conversations with people who have been affected by the hurricane, you definitely get a different feel for it than just seeing it from miles away," Pastor Byron Meline, with Zion Lutheran Church, said.

The people are the ones that make the difference.

That's the reason why 16 volunteers from Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville went out to join in the rebuilding of Houston.

"So we worked on two houses while we were down in Houston area," Rande Krusemark, one of the church volunteers, said. "There are so many other houses that we had people walking down the street and asking us if we were from FEMA."

While down there, the group split up in two, with some going to work on a house that needed a roof repaired, re-flooring and repainting.

The other group joined a team from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to fix up a house that had been gutted.

That group helped install new insulation and sheet rock.

The volunteers say a team atmosphere really helped the process.

"I think I was amazed somewhat how well we teamed together even if we didn't have a skill," Wendy Olson. another volunteer, said. "Like I'd never been up on a roof, nor did I have a strong desire to do that previously, they showed me what to do."

While they were only there for a short period of time, they felt like they were contributing to a greater whole.

"Groups came before us, groups will come after us, there are people down there working on it, and we're just one cog in the part of a big thing that's happening," Meline said.

They say their only complaint was that they weren't able to stay longer.

