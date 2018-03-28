Iowa restaurant owner to pay $834,000 for labor violations - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Iowa restaurant owner to pay $834,000 for labor violations

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -

A central Iowa restaurant owner has agreed to pay nearly $834,000 to 64 employees the federal government says were not adequately paid.

The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit against Gloria Ochoa alleging she violated minimum wage requirements by requiring servers to cash their paychecks and return the money, in cash, back to the restaurants in addition to giving up $20 from their daily tips.

Labor officials say workers routinely worked 55 hours a week and she employed a minor outside of the work hours allowed by the federal child labor requirements.

Ochoa owns El Rodeo Mexican Restaurants in Urbandale and Clive.

She agreed to resolve the lawsuit by paying the back pay to the workers and a civil penalty.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.