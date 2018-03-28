GOP bill toughening protest penalties moves to House floor - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

GOP bill toughening protest penalties moves to House floor

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Protest organizers could be financially and criminally liable if their event leads to property damage in Minnesota under a proposed bill.

The House Public Safety committee advanced the Republican-backed bill Wednesday over objections from Democrats and civil rights groups. Republicans argue the bill would help prevent damage to public infrastructure and hold groups who encourage people to break the law accountable.

But critics say the bill could chill protests.

American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota Director John Gordon says judges and juries will struggle interpreting the law. He says it will lead to constitutional challenges.

A similar measure advanced last year following months of protests over police officer-involved shootings but was later dropped during budget negotiations. The House bill will now head for a full floor vote.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.