GOP bill toughening protest penalties moves to House floor

There's renewed controversy in Albert Lea over an employee lockout that followed a December strike.More >>
While the chaos that happened here in a Rochester neighborhood two nights ago was certainly violent, it doesn't appear it will be considered deadly.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday that Tony Downs Food Co. of Madelia issued the recall.More >>
President Trump tweets that he intends to nominate "highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs."More >>
Albert Lea is highlighting those who prepare our kids for the world of the future.More >>
Nearly two weeks ago we shared with you the story of 7 year-old Maggie McLaughlin who organized a "Hat Day" fundraising event at her school in Eyota. Maggie wanted to help raise money for the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio, a broadcast station for kids where they can produce and host their own shows, at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.More >>
Critics say the bill could chill protests.More >>
No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since January.More >>
Byron Public Schools and the Byron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract. The teachers organization announced the deal late Tuesday night after a nine-hour bargaining session held with the assistance of a state mediator.More >>
While the chaos that happened here in a Rochester neighborhood two nights ago was certainly violent, it doesn't appear it will be considered deadly.More >>
It may be time to update those anatomy textbooks. Scientists say they have discovered the largest human organ we never knew we had.More >>
New details in an overnight stabbing that has left six people in the hospital. Rochester police say the first 911 call came from neighbors to the crime scene at 2825 56th Street NW, Apartment A. The call came in around 12:20 Tuesday morning.More >>
A homicide in the small town of Blooming Prairie on Friday leaves its residents wondering exactly happened and why. David Riess, 54, was found dead in his home as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Blooming Prairie Police said he was found after doing a welfare check on him. They said he was supposed to go on a fishing trip when someone who knew him couldn't get a hold of him,and called police to check on him. WMore >>
Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.More >>
Byron Public Schools and the Byron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract. The teachers organization announced the deal late Tuesday night after a nine-hour bargaining session held with the assistance of a state mediator.More >>
Nearly two weeks ago we shared with you the story of 7 year-old Maggie McLaughlin who organized a "Hat Day" fundraising event at her school in Eyota. Maggie wanted to help raise money for the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio, a broadcast station for kids where they can produce and host their own shows, at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.More >>
