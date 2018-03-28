Sherels Signs with Vikings

Rochester fans still get to cheer on a local star, Marcus Sherels has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Minnesota Vikings. Sherels will be entering his ninth season with the Vikings it will be his sixth different contract with the team as an undrafted free agent coming out of the University of Minnesota.

Reports on social media last weekend had Sherels headed for the Carolina Panthers but those were quickly retracted.

Sherels is the Vikings all-time leader in punt return yards with 2-thousand-171, he returned a league high 39-punts for 372-yards last season posting a nine-point-five yard average.

He's considered a core special teams player while making tackles and also returning kickoffs.

The 30-year old Sherels is one of the teams longest-tenured players on the roster.The Vikings like his sure-handedness and reliability, he rarely makes a mistake which is key on special teams.