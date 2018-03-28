Seven-year-old's fundraiser recognized by Minnesota Wild star, wife

Nearly two weeks ago we shared with you the story of 7 year-old Maggie McLaughlin who organized a "Hat Day" fundraising event at her school in Eyota.

Maggie wanted to help raise money for the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio, a broadcast station for kids where they can produce and host their own shows, at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

She was able to raise $2116.16 through the school for the studio, and donation matches brought the total to more than $4,200.

Carla and Jason Zucker were so touched by her efforts, that they came from Minneapolis to her school to thank her and all the kids who took part in the fundraiser.

"Being able to have girls like Maggie and and schools like this, and companies that we've had - I mean Northwestern Mutual, I mean the list goes on and on, that have been helping is really what it's been all about," said Jason. "The biggest thing is being able to get your mind off of what's going on there for even five minutes, if it's an hour or two even better, but for even five minutes to be able to take your mind off it and just to have some fun."

Maggie got special permission from the Dover-Eyota school board for Hat Day, where kids pay $1 to wear a hat, since hats aren't allowed in school.

Jason said they hope to have the studio ready by the start of next hockey season.

