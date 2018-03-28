Police: 1 arrested in stabbing investigation, victims all in stable condition

While the chaos that happened here in a Rochester neighborhood two nights ago was certainly violent, it doesn't appear it will be considered deadly. That's the latest word from Rochester police.

All six people taken to at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys hospital are now in stable condition. This includes a 17-year-old, who was stabbed three times, as well as two other young men that suffered chest wounds.

Police say, a fight between two groups of people broke out at 2825 56th Street Northwest just after midnight Tuesday. Police have received conflicting stories from the twelve people involved, making it a challenge to piece together what happened.

Investigators have recovered three knives from the scene. Authorities have also put one person behind bars. Police arrested 19-year-old DiAngelo Johnson, of Rochester on 5th Degree Drug Charges.

Police say, they found 108 grams of Marijuana and a scale when they arrested Johnson at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Cascade Street Northwest around noon on Tuesday.

No other arrests have been made at this time.