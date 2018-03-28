Minnesota bill could help utilities plan for maintenance - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota bill could help utilities plan for maintenance

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Legislation that would help Xcel Energy plan for the high costs of maintaining old nuclear power plants is heading to the Minnesota Senate where it could face some tough opposition.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Republican Sen. Andrew Mathews, of Milaca, is sponsoring the bill that would give utilities earlier notice about how much money they could recover for costly work.

Utilities currently fund repairs and maintenance to power plants. Customers reimburse companies for those investments afterward through rate increases if the state Public Utilities Commission determines the investments were "prudent."

Gov. Mark Dayton said Tuesday that he's not interested in altering the current process.

Annie Levenson-Falk is the executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota. She says customers need better protection from cost overruns.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.