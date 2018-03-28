Scientists say they have discovered a new human organ - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Scientists say they have discovered a new human organ

It may be time to update those anatomy textbooks. Scientists say they have discovered the largest human organ we never knew we had.

The interstitium is a network of tissues below the skin's surface. It contains fluid-filled structures.

It surrounds and protects the digestive, respiratory and urinary systems.

The discovery may help scientists understand how cancer cells spread from one area of the body to another.

If these findings are confirmed, the interstitium would be the body's 80th organ.

