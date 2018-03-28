Bill bans driverless vehicle tests in Minnesota

Four state senators want to prevent driverless vehicles from being tested in Minnesota until their developers can prove they're safe.

Republican Sen. Jim Abeler says the death of a woman who was struck by a self-driving vehicle in Tempe, Arizona last week confirmed his concerns about the technology.

Minnesota Public Radio says Abeler and three other senators introduced a bill Tuesday that would ban the automated driving tests. Abeler says he doesn't expect the legislation to pass this year, but he wants to start the debate.

On Monday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey suspended Uber's self-driving vehicle tests because of the fatal crash. The ride-hailing service is also facing new scrutiny in California if it wants to continue to test the technology. Its permit there expired Saturday.