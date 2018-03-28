COPY-Superintendent search is on for Charles City school board

The Charles City school board began searching for a new superintendent Monday night.
Dr. Dan Cox officially announced his resignation from the school district to become Chief Administrator of the Northwest Area Education Agency in Sioux City, Iowa.
The district says Dr. Cox was instrumental in building the Charles City Middle School.
His resignation as Charles City superintendent will be effective on June 30th.
New details in an overnight stabbing that has left six people in the hospital. Rochester police say the first 911 call came from neighbors to the crime scene at 2825 56th Street NW, Apartment A. The call came in around 12:20 Tuesday morning.More >>
A homicide in the small town of Blooming Prairie on Friday leaves its residents wondering exactly happened and why. David Riess, 54, was found dead in his home as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Blooming Prairie Police said he was found after doing a welfare check on him. They said he was supposed to go on a fishing trip when someone who knew him couldn't get a hold of him,and called police to check on him. WMore >>
Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.More >>
Byron Public Schools and the Byron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract. The teachers organization announced the deal late Tuesday night after a nine-hour bargaining session held with the assistance of a state mediator.More >>
Five suspects have been released after a shots fired incident on Sunday, but they could face charges by summons.More >>
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide that took place in rural Dodge County on Friday, March 23. They say David Riess, 54, died at his home on 75859 US Hwy 18 from multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement is looking for Reiss' wife, 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, as a person of interest in his murder.More >>
It may be time to update those anatomy textbooks. Scientists say they have discovered the largest human organ we never knew we had.More >>
