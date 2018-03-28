Services scheduled for Iowa family found dead in Mexico - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Services scheduled for Iowa family found dead in Mexico

Posted:
CRESTON, Iowa (AP) -

Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.

A visitation is set for Friday at the Powers Funeral Home in Creston for 41-year-old Kevin Sharp and his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp, and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna.

A Mexican prosecutor says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected of killing them inside their rented condominium in Tulum. Their bodies were found Friday.

The Des Moines Register reports that a memorial service is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in the gymnasium at Southwestern Community College in Creston, where Amy and Kevin Sharp took classes. The burial will be closed to the public.

The family was reported missing by relatives about a week after they left for vacation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.