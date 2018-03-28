Minnesota delegation vows 'solution' for Liberians

Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.More >>
Members of Minnesota's congressional delegation say they'll try to figure out a solution for Liberians in the state after the Trump administration extended immigration protections for only one year.More >>
Members of Minnesota's congressional delegation say they'll try to figure out a solution for Liberians in the state after the Trump administration extended immigration protections for only one year.More >>
In 2016, almost 15,000 Minnesota children were in foster care. Rep. Peggy Bennett's HF3626 legislation aims to keep siblings in foster care connected.More >>
In 2016, almost 15,000 Minnesota children were in foster care. Rep. Peggy Bennett's HF3626 legislation aims to keep siblings in foster care connected.More >>
Five suspects have been released after a shots fired incident on Sunday, but they could face charges by summons.More >>
Five suspects have been released after a shots fired incident on Sunday, but they could face charges by summons.More >>
The Democratic governor has made expanding early learning options a signature initiative for his tenure.More >>
The Democratic governor has made expanding early learning options a signature initiative for his tenure.More >>
Tuesday night, the Stewartville City Council unanimously approved adding an outdoor amphitheater to Bear Cave Park.More >>
Tuesday night, the Stewartville City Council unanimously approved adding an outdoor amphitheater to Bear Cave Park.More >>
Nearly 200 6th through 12th graders presented projects on the college campus with the theme "Conflict & Compromise in History."More >>
Nearly 200 6th through 12th graders presented projects on the college campus with the theme "Conflict & Compromise in History."More >>
Byron Public Schools and the Byron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract. The teachers organization announced the deal late Tuesday night after a nine-hour bargaining session held with the assistance of a state mediator.More >>
Byron Public Schools and the Byron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract. The teachers organization announced the deal late Tuesday night after a nine-hour bargaining session held with the assistance of a state mediator.More >>
Rochester's growth is nothing to balk at. Just one look at the downtown skyline will show you it's nothing like it was in the late 1800s when the Diocese of Winona was first established.More >>
Rochester's growth is nothing to balk at. Just one look at the downtown skyline will show you it's nothing like it was in the late 1800s when the Diocese of Winona was first established.More >>
Police are arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting outside a "party bus" in Inver Grove Heights last weekend.More >>
Police are arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting outside a "party bus" in Inver Grove Heights last weekend.More >>
New details in an overnight stabbing that has left six people in the hospital. Rochester police say the first 911 call came from neighbors to the crime scene at 2825 56th Street NW, Apartment A. The call came in around 12:20 Tuesday morning.More >>
New details in an overnight stabbing that has left six people in the hospital. Rochester police say the first 911 call came from neighbors to the crime scene at 2825 56th Street NW, Apartment A. The call came in around 12:20 Tuesday morning.More >>
A homicide in the small town of Blooming Prairie on Friday leaves its residents wondering exactly happened and why. David Riess, 54, was found dead in his home as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Blooming Prairie Police said he was found after doing a welfare check on him. They said he was supposed to go on a fishing trip when someone who knew him couldn't get a hold of him,and called police to check on him. WMore >>
A homicide in the small town of Blooming Prairie on Friday leaves its residents wondering exactly happened and why. David Riess, 54, was found dead in his home as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Blooming Prairie Police said he was found after doing a welfare check on him. They said he was supposed to go on a fishing trip when someone who knew him couldn't get a hold of him,and called police to check on him. WMore >>
Byron Public Schools and the Byron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract. The teachers organization announced the deal late Tuesday night after a nine-hour bargaining session held with the assistance of a state mediator.More >>
Byron Public Schools and the Byron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract. The teachers organization announced the deal late Tuesday night after a nine-hour bargaining session held with the assistance of a state mediator.More >>
Five suspects have been released after a shots fired incident on Sunday, but they could face charges by summons.More >>
Five suspects have been released after a shots fired incident on Sunday, but they could face charges by summons.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.More >>
A match on the the mobile networking app Grindr landed a man in hot water with the law after he met with a 14-year-old male for a sexual encounter.More >>
A match on the the mobile networking app Grindr landed a man in hot water with the law after he met with a 14-year-old male for a sexual encounter.More >>
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide that took place in rural Dodge County on Friday, March 23. They say David Riess, 54, died at his home on 75859 US Hwy 18 from multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement is looking for Reiss' wife, 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, as a person of interest in his murder.More >>
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide that took place in rural Dodge County on Friday, March 23. They say David Riess, 54, died at his home on 75859 US Hwy 18 from multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement is looking for Reiss' wife, 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, as a person of interest in his murder.More >>